The bizarre story of Portsmouth youngster and the FIVE managers he's played for this season

That’s the scenario the Blues prospect is facing, following the latest reshuffle at his current loan outfit Weymouth.

Following his nightmare loan spell at Bromley, the teenager’s temporary deal was cut short – allowing him to join their National League counterparts Weymouth last week.

But after Brian Stock’s Terras sacking shortly after the defender’s debut, he’ll have yet another head coach to impress this term.

Former Oxford City manager, David Oldfield, is now the man tasked with pulling Weymouth away from the relegation zone – and overseeing Mnoga’s development until May.

However, the departures of the man who brought him to the club and ex-Pompey academy supremo Sean O’Driscoll, raised immediate questions about his future.

Monga played the entirety of Weymouth’s 1-0 defeat to Dartford in the FA Trophy under interim boss, Paul Maitland.

But it remains to be seen what his new boss’ plans are for the remaining weeks of the campaign.

Pompey defender Haji Mnoga. Picture: Jason Brown/ProSportsImages

Due to Oldfield’s arrival, Mnoga is also set to play under three different managers at the Bob Lucas stadium within his first two-weeks at the club.

By playing 180 minutes across his first week in Dorset – he’s already somewhat surpassed his experience at Bromley.

Fresh from sealing a new Blues contract in the summer Andy Woodman won the race for his signature, as he assembled a squad to push for promotion.

However, as the season progressed, his stint in the capital turned into a nightmare.

Mnoga fell down the pecking order under the former Colchester goalkeeper, as he continually found himself out of the matchday squad.

And when he was handed an opportunity in the FA Cup against Rotherham, he was sent off five minutes after coming off the bench.

That was his last appearance for the club, as his loan was prematurely cut short.

As with a number of fledgling Pompey hopefuls, they are able to play under Danny Cowley in the EFL Trophy during loan spells.

And the 19-year-old featured in the club’s opening two matches in the competition this term, meaning the Fratton chief is yet another coach he’s taken instructions from.

The Blues have prepared for all eventualities with the situation with Weymouth, though, by sending Mnoga to the club on a youth loan – meaning they are able to recall the academy graduate.

