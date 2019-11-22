Have your say

Pompey fans have been expressing their delight at news that Jack Whatmough has returned to full training.

The News revealed on Thursday the popular centre-back was back on the training pitch and reintegrating himself into the Blues’ first-team squad following a knee injury that has kept him out since February.

Manager Kenny Jackett admitted the defender wasn’t holding back, either, as he strives to get back to full fitness.

Now the Blues hope to play Whatmough in a reserve game before the end of the calendar year as they carefully plot a route back for him into the first-team reckoning.

His return will provide a welcome boost to the manager and the 23-year-old’s Fratton Park team-mates.

It has also gone down well with the supporters, with many taking to social media to welcome the centre-half back.

Pompey defender Jack Whatmough Picture: Daniel Chesterton

Here’s a selection of the views shared...

Simon Burghard: Great news. His return could be the catalyst the season needs. A worthy replacement for Clarke!

Peter Walsh: Just seen this...what excellent news! Welcome back, Jack, you're just in time for a big promotion push! PUP!!

@Lin_Pompey: Best news ever. Take good care Jack.

Cath Absolom: Finally some really positive news! So Well Done, Jack!. As that's brilliant news.

Malcolm John: Great news and let's hope he gets that little bit of luck injury wise.

Dave Tunley: Brilliant news for him & the team.. well done Jack it must have been another frustrating time.

@jackhancock20: Our saviour is here

Tom Andrews: Pray to God he stays fit for himself and for the club, fantastic ball playing centre back.

Would be first choice centre back by a country mile.

John Elgie: Can’t express how delighted I am to read this.

Doug McFlug: Fantastic. All our fingers are crossed.

James Pelling: This is such good news. As long as he doesn’t rush back too soon, an injection of quality we need.

Andy Reilly: That's brilliant news - Be really good to see you back in a Pompey shirt Jack.

Denise Jays: Great news for us and Jack.

Lorraine Wells: Excellent news!

@martinpompeyfan: Best news this season #pompey