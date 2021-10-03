The challenge for John Marquis after Portsmouth striker ends barren run against Sunderland

The striker ended his eight-game streak without hitting the back of the net with a two-goal haul in Saturday’s 4-0 mauling of leaders Sunderland.

Marquis delivered a man-of-the-match performance in testing conditions in the rain at Fratton Park, as his hard running was matched by his finishing.

It’s been a testing period for the 29-year-old, with some big misses arriving during his spell without a goal.

But Cowley is hopeful that is now behind the front man, who has shown in this career that once one goal arrives there’s usually more on the way.

He said: ‘John is that boy that once he starts scoring he doesn’t usually stop.

‘We’re hoping that this can now be the start of a run for him.

John Marquis. Picture: Jason Brown.

‘You just want him to get the rewards for his hard work.

‘We need his goals. His goals are so important to us.

‘This time last week we put in a really good performance at Charlton and John missed probably three chances he’d expect to score, and he was down on himself.

‘This week he has the crowd singing his name having played such a big part.’

Marquis’ graft has seen Cowley largely keep faith with the former Millwall striker through his goalless spell.

The Pompey boss sees that as an important part of his side’s approach, with the high pressing a big factor in their success over Lee Johnson’s side.

He added: ‘For the way we want to play John is very important to that.

‘We’re a high-pressing, high-energy team and he’s the spearhead to that.

‘When a number nine runs as hard as John does, that’s infectious, and the 10 behind him follow suit.

‘It’s a good win and a good performance, with the two goals from John the icing on the cake.’

