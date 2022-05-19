CJ Egan-Riley, Richie Laryea, Josh Emmanuel, Harrison Ashby

The Championship and Premier League youngster right-backs from Nottingham Forest, Blackburn, Leicester and West Ham who League One clubs including Portsmouth could move for this summer

With Kieron Freeman the only recognised senior right-back at the club, Pompey will be in the market for additions in that department this summer.

By Sam Cox
Thursday, 19th May 2022, 6:00 pm
Updated Thursday, 19th May 2022, 6:02 pm

Loan duo Mahlon Romeo and Hayden Carter emerged as Danny Cowley’s favoured figures for the position during the 2021-22 season, but have already returned to their parent clubs.

Meanwhile, the former Sheffield United man’s own Fratton Park future has been thrown into doubt, after reports emerged that he was being monitored by a trio of League Two clubs.

So who could the Blues turn their attention to in order to fill the void?

We’ve scoured the Championship for players who struggled for game time in the position this season, and identified the Premier League youngsters who could be looking for a new home over the summer.

Here’s who we found.

1. Tyrell Ashcroft - Reading

Age: 20 2021-22 Championship appearances: 4 Picture: Catherine Ivill/Getty Images

2. Richie Laryea - Nottingham Forest

Age: 27 2021-22 Championship appearances: 5 Picture: Michael Regan/Getty Images

3. Josh Emmanuel - Hull City

Age: 24 2021-22 Championship appearances: 6 Picture: Jacques Feeney/Getty Images

4. Toby Sibbick - Barnsley

Age: 23 2021-22 Championship appearances: 12 Picture: Jacques Feeney/Getty Images)

