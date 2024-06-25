Watch more of our videos on Shots!

It’s not long until Pompey will be back in action.

But this time, they will be part of the Sky Bet Championship following a triumphant League One season that saw them take home 97 points and secure 28 wins on their way to the title.

It’s 12 long years since the Blues have competed at this level, so it’s only natural that there’s much excitment ahead of the 2024-25 fixtures being released this week.

Those Championship fixtures will be revealed at 9am on Wednesday, with the Blues already requesting that their season-opener on the weekend of August 10 take place away from Fratton Park because of ongoing work at PO4 during the summer

And as we wait patiently to see what the new campaign has in store for John Mousinho and his men, we asked our followers on Facebook to tell us what their dream fixture on the opening day of the season would be. Here’s what they’re hoping for - along with a winning start for the Blues, of course!

Alex Dillon: “Blackburn away, I read that their away end holds 7,000!”

Robert Mitchell: “I believe Pompey have asked for their first game to be played away from home, to give extra time to get the ground ready, so someone close - QPR, Millwall or Watford.”

Antony Tilbury-Cotton: “You just know it’s going to be Oxford away”

Sarah Markillie: “Anybody but Norwich!”

Mark Lewington: “Millwall away”

Dave Thompson: “The one furthest away as I am sure I will not be able to go to that one anyway.”

Peter Evans: “Leeds United away”

Robert Wilkinson: “As the first game is away, maybe QPR or Millwall. Not too far to travel.”

Sam D Balchin: “Plymouth or Luton at home”

Andrew Burgess: “Sheff Wednesday”