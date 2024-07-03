The Championship free agents Portsmouth could still sign ahead of 2024/25 campaign

The transfer window is now well and truly alive with the club having welcomed five new players to Fratton Park this summer. Jordan Williams was the club’s first new face, joining the Blues on the opening day back on June 14, with Josh Murphy, Rueben Swann, Jordan Archer and Sammy Silvera all then coming to the party.
John Mousinho has told us ‘not to fear’ over further additions. While we wait to see if any new arrivals are on the way, here are some of the free agents who previously competed in the Championship still currently available...
1. John Mousinho's free agent options
11 players currently available this summer after being released from Championship clubs and their market value (according to TransferMarkt). | Jason Brown/ProSportsImages
2. Aaron Connolly - £2.1m
Ex-Brighton and Luton footballer Connolly was only offered a one-year contract at Hull. The 24-year-old forward scored eight Championship goals in 28 league appearances for the Tigers this season.Photo: Ryan Hiscott
3. Callum O’Hare (£1.7m)
Coventry City star O'Hare has left the club after joining on an initial loan deal in August 2019. He scored ten goals in the 2023/24 Championship season and helped the squad reach the FA Cup semi-finals where they eventually lost 4-2 on penalties. | Getty Images
4. Paddy McNair (£3m)
The Northern Ireland international parted ways with Middlesbrough after six years with the club. He made nearly 200 EFL appearances for them, scoring 14 goals in his role as defender and midfielder. | Getty Images
