The Championship partnership Portsmouth new boy believes can thrive next season

And Pompey’s new defender highlighted a blend of attributes with his old Rotherham team-mate which allowed them to work well together at the New York Stadium.

Robertson this week completed his move to Fratton Park on a two-year deal, after leaving the Millers.

There will be a familiar face present when the 27-year-old links up with his new team-mates for pre-season training on Monday, after travelling down from Aberdeen.

Raggett spent a season on loan with Rotherham in 2017, where he linked up with Robertson before a freak injury curtailed his campaign.

And the Scot sees the pair as having the right qualities to work well together at Fratton Park.

Robertson said: ‘I’ve played with Sean Raggett in my first season at Rotherham.

‘He was on loan from Norwich at that time.

‘We played quite a few games together for a period.

‘We had a decent enough partnership and between the both of us we tick a lot of boxes.

‘I like to play out from the back and he’s strong and aggressive.

‘We did have a good partnership at Rotherham and hopefully that’s something we can rekindle here.’

Robertson told how Raggett was a contact he tapped into ahead of signing his two-year deal this week, as Pompey saw off interest from a number of clubs including Aberdeen for the former Blackpool man.

There won’t be too many other players Robertson is familiar with at his club, however, although he knows he won’t be the only person facing that scenario.

He added: ‘Me and Sean have both been speaking for the past couple of weeks.

‘That helped me to get a good feel for the club and he told me it’s a great club to play for.

‘It’s always good to have a familiar face when you go into a new dressing room, but I think there will be a few more players in the same boat as me - because there’s a few more signings to come yet.’

