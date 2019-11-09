Have your say

When Harrogate manager Simon Weaver comes up against Pompey counterpart Kenny Jackett in the FA Cup, it won’t be the first time the pair have met this season.

The pair had a chance meeting in a hotel as they prepared for respective National League and League One matches on September 21.

The Blues were using the facility ahead of their 1-0 defeat to Wycombe at Adams Park.

Meanwhile, Town had stayed at the hotel the evening prior to their 1-1 draw at Maidenhead.

It gave Craig MacGillivray the chance to reunite with Weaver – the manager who put the Pompey keeper on his Football League journey.

Jackett also took the time to introduce himself to the Wetherby Road boss.

Harrogate Town boss Simon Weaver. Picture: Matt Kirkham

Now they prepare to do battle in the first round of the historic Cup tomorrow night.

Weaver said: ‘We actually bumped into Portsmouth in a hotel.

‘They were having a meeting and we’d stayed over because there is a lot of travelling in the National League.

‘They were in one room and we were just further down the corridor.

‘I met Kenny Jackett then Craig came over, we had words and were chatting as well.

‘It was about eight weeks ago. The Portsmouth lads were ribbing Craig, saying he’d gone big time after the Scotland call-up. It was good to catch up with him then.

‘Kenny was just in the doorway, we shook hands and he seemed a nice guy. He introduced himself and he’s done a good job at Portsmouth.

‘We played down at Maidenhead, it was in a hotel near the Watford Gap.

‘We stayed overnight, but they didn’t need to do that. They were staying for a pre-match meal and meeting.

‘I didn’t know Kenny before. I think he just saw the badge and me chatting to Craig, he was a really nice guy.’

While Weaver’s undoubtedly aiming to take a big scalp, he’s hoping to share a post-match drink with Jackett regardless of the result.

The Harrogate boss added: ‘He’s got experience, he’s been manager a long time.

‘It’s a lot of experience, it’ll be good to have a beer with him after the game.’