The Charlton Athletic, Blackpool, Stoke City, Gillingham, Coventry City and Bristol City strikers Portsmouth could turn to after losing out on Preston North End front man Jayden Stockley

The striker was a prime target this summer but opted to turn down a move to Fratton Park in favour of joining rivals Charlton Athletic

So where do Pompey turn now? We assess some of the players they can opt to pursue to bring the presence and cutting edge up front Danny Cowley is looking for.

A message from the Editor, Mark Waldron

The News has launched a subscription offer which gives you unlimited access to all of our Pompey coverage, starting at less than 14p a day.

You can subscribe here to get the latest news from Fratton Park - and to support our local team of expert Pompey writers.

1. Vadaine Oliver Powerful target man scored 20 goals last season. Has a year on his contract at Gillingham but fits the bill for what Cowley's looking for. Photo: George Wood Buy photo

2. Lee Gregory Free agent this summer as he leaves Stoke and being looked at by Sheffield Wendnesday. Photo: Mark Thompson Buy photo

3. Colby Bishop A year on his contract, being chased by moneybags Ipswich Town and tormented Pompey last season Photo: Gareth Copley Buy photo

4. Chuks Aneke Pompey have chased the Charlton striker before and is a free agent this summer Photo: Pool Buy photo