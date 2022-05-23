From left: Sean Raggett, Louis Thompson, Ronan Curtis, Alex Bass.

The current state of play of every Portsmouth player’s contract situation - including the futures of ex-Sunderland, Wigan and Lincoln men

Danny Cowley currently has 14 players contracted beyond this summer in his ranks.

By Pepe Lacey
Monday, 23rd May 2022, 4:55 am

Among those are Marcus Harness, Louis Thompson, Jay Mingi and Jayden Reid, who had an option of a further year taken up by the club this month.

It comes after the Blues unveiled their retained list, which will see Shaun Williams, Ollie Webber, Paul Downing and Callum Johnson all depart when their current deals come to an end in June.

The Fratton Park outfit remain in discussions with Sean Raggett, Aiden O’Brien, Reeco Hackett and Michael Jacobs to extend their stays at PO4.

We’ve taken a look at the state of play with every contracted Blues player, and those who remain in negotiations, to reveal their current contract situation.

Here’s what we found.

1. Alex Bass

Pompey Appearances: 41; Pompey clean sheets: 15; When contract expires: 2023

2. Clark Robertson

Pompey Appearances: 28; Pompey goals: 2; When contract expires: 2023

3. Joe Morrell

Pompey Appearances: 39; Pompey goals: 0; When contract expires: 2024 (club option one year).

4. Ronan Curtis

Pompey Appearances: 190; Pompey goals: 50; When contract expires: 2023.

