Among those are Marcus Harness, Louis Thompson, Jay Mingi and Jayden Reid, who had an option of a further year taken up by the club this month.

It comes after the Blues unveiled their retained list, which will see Shaun Williams, Ollie Webber, Paul Downing and Callum Johnson all depart when their current deals come to an end in June.

The Fratton Park outfit remain in discussions with Sean Raggett, Aiden O’Brien, Reeco Hackett and Michael Jacobs to extend their stays at PO4.

We’ve taken a look at the state of play with every contracted Blues player, and those who remain in negotiations, to reveal their current contract situation.

Here’s what we found.

