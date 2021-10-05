The difference ex-Luton Town, Lincoln City and Bristol City man is now making to Portsmouth

And the Blues boss believes there’s still a lot more to come from the high-profile summer arrival from Luton Town.

Morrell’s form has accelerated in recent games, following a quiet start after his move to PO4 in August.

There was more of the same in Saturday’s 4-0 thrashing of leaders Sunderland in the rain at Fratton Park, as he dominated in midfield alongside Ryan Tunnicliffe.

Cowley had absolutely no doubt the Welsh international would begin to show his true colours – and what made the Blues head coach so determined to bring in the 24-year-old.

The Pompey boss believes the Fratton faithful are now beginning to see the fluency he adds in possession of the ball.

But Cowley stated he’s confident there’s still a large amount of improvement to be seen in Morrell’s game.

He said: ‘Joe’s done well. He was probably the only one who came out with any credit at Burton.

‘He’s bright, gets on the ball and takes responsibility.

‘He gives you a real rhythm and fluency in your passing game and he’s tenacious.

‘He’s a good footballer, Joe, and I knew he would be a good signing for us.

‘I think there’s definitely more to come from him as well.’

Morrell has operated in both a two and three-man midfielder in his nine Pompey appearances to date.

And, as well as showing his quality on the ball, the former Bristol City man has also showcased a combative edge to his game.

Cowley believes a player of the 5ft 6in man’s stature, needs a spiky side to their football to survive in the cut and thrust of League One football.

And that’s something Morrell is more than happy to bring to the table when the occasion demands it.

He added: ‘You have to be a bit like that if you’re small and are going to play in League One.

‘If you are going to do that, you need an edge - and he’s got that. He can look after himself.

‘He’s humble and he wants to become a better player. He loves football and takes responsibility.

‘He’s brave on the ball and tenacious against it. He’s got a lot of qualities I admire.’

