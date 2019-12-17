The due diligence was already well under way.

But now Kenny Jackett has to decide whether a change in tack in his January recruitment strategy is required.

Pompey’s left-back crisis means they’re without a recognised player who can operate in the role.

Lee Brown visited a specialist yesterday regarding his ongoing Achilles problem, although the vibes ahead of it weren’t positive.

Then there's Brandon Haunstrup, who’s also sidelined well into the new year with a knee setback he suffered against Peterborough.

And to compound the misery, third-year scholar Joe Hancott is injured for the rest of the campaign with an ACL problem.

Lee Brown is set for period on the sidelines with an Achilles injury Picture: Graham Hunt

As a result, Anton Walkes featured as a makeshift left-sided defender in Saturday’s 4-1 loss at Accrington Stanley, although that meant he was on the opposite flank to where he’s naturally comfortable.

It’s a real headache for Jackett, no doubt, and one he could do without.

After the Blues just started to build some sort of impetus after a stuttering start to the season, the lacklustre Crown Ground defeat has quickly put paid to it.

At least at the mid-term window is just around the corner and is an opportunity to reinforce the area.

But a quandary the Pompey boss now has is whether a left-back is an absolute necessity.

The Blues’ initial blueprint before this plight was to recruit quality additions in key areas that can go straight into the starting line-up.

While no specific positions have been outlined, there were predictions that an out-and-out number 10 and an energetic centre-midfielder could bolster the promotion push.

The shopping list will have already been drawn up, as well as the budget set aside.

Recruiting players to be drafted straight into the starting XI won't be cheap in terms of wages and perhaps even transfer fees.

Should Pompey decide they need a new left-back, though, it could mean they have to compromise on their other signings.

Perhaps Jackett will feel it’s imperative one arrives. There are now no fit left-footers in his squad and that’ll lead to a lack of balance down that flank.

Ronan Curtis returning to peak form went in tandem with when Brown returned from his injury earlier this season. They’ve built up a sound rapport both on and off the pitch.

But with another right-footer in Walkes playing behind, that could blunt the Irish winger’s attacking threat.

After all, the ex-Tottenham man finally found a home in holding midfield, looking more comfortable in the role when Tom Naylor was on the treatment table than at full-back.

With Haunstrup’s complaint not as bad as first feared, however, Jackett could believe it’s worth getting through the upcoming period before he’s available again. Especially if it keeps back some of the budget for Pompey to coax their main targets through the door.

Ultimately, there are three games to negotiate until transfers are again permitted.

Come the final whistle at MK Dons on December 29, that’s when the Pompey manager may make his decision.