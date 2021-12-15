That’s after we totted up the miles they’ll be covering over the next week couple of weeks – 1,004!

Following a run of three home games on the bounce, the Blues hit the road again on Saturday with their shortest away trip of the season to AFC Wimbledon.

It’s 132 miles there and back if Fratton Park is your starting point or point of reference.

It’s not a bad one for the final Saturday before Christmas, with an hour-and-a-half of travelling each way factored in.

But then three of the next four are treks that will not only require patience but also plenty of time – kicking off with that Papa John’s Trophy game at Exeter next Tuesday night.

No doubt Pompey fans will be out in force for that one as usual – even though it comes just four days before the big day and the A35 has to be navigated.

And despite their being 130 miles between both grounds, a one-way trip can take up to three hours – and that’s on a good day.

Pompey fans travel in huge numbers no matter the distance, the cost or the circumstances. Picture: Daniel Chesterton/phcimages.com

Then you have the return journey to factor in as well.

Thankfully, Pompey are at home to Oxford on Boxing Day.

But then, hold on, another trip on the A35 and beyond beckons, with Plymouth at Home Park in the diary for Wednesday, December 29.

It’s always nice to get one over the Pilgrims, especially after that 2016 League Two play-off semi-final defeat down in the south west.

But you have to be really keen to make the 343.6-mile round trip in between Christmas and New Year – and have at least seven hours of travelling time to spare!

A road trip to Cambridge United on Monday, January 3, brings the festive Pompey travelling party to a conclusion.

It’s a more straightforward journey than the ones to Exeter and Plymouth and should take roughly two hours less time in a vehicle than the latter.

But you’re still guaranteed to clock up a further 268.8 miles on your travels, while you never know what the M25 will throw up.

Victories, of course, will make it all worthwhile – and hopefully by that stage Danny Cowley & Co will have added to their unbeaten run and be in the play-off places.

News of potential new arrivals will also come in handy and be welcome distractions.

However, if Pompey do have any money to spend in January, maybe a donation to the travelling Fratton faithful wouldn’t go amiss!

With 1,004 miles awaiting those with tickets for all four forthcoming away games over Christmas and petrol (146.5p per litre) and diesel (150.2p) prices remaining a record-high levels, it’s going to prove costly - both in terms of time and money.