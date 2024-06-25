And it’s all thanks to the brilliant work of Marcin Jedrysiak, who has captured superbly the efforts being made to make Pompey’s famous old home ready for the start of next season’s Championship campaign..

It’s 12 years since the Blues last operated in the second tier of English football. During that time and in more recent years, Pompey’s American owner - Michael Eisner - has invested heavily in getting the historic PO4 ground in tip-top shape and fit for purpose in the 21st century.

Indeed, more than £15m has now been spent on Fratton Park’s infrastructure, ensuring fans from the likes of Leeds United, Sheffield United and West Brom will notice a vast improvement in their match-day experiences when they return to the south coast for the first time in years next season.

And the latest part of the refurbishment jigsaw being put in place is the brand new 20-metre-long TV gantry that will sit proudly on top of the South Stand. The eight-camera facility will replace the current three-camera position located in front of the directors’ box and will provide fans watching from home a fantastic shot of the pitch at a time when more Blues games will be available to watch for free thanks to the EFL’s £935m broadcast deal that has been struck with Sky Sports.

Pompey chairman Andy Cullen said the current project was the most challenging aspect of the redevelopment work that Blues supporters have benefited from in recent seasons. Yet, thanks to local drone photography specialist Jedrysiak, work on Fratton Park - including the laying of a new playing surface - appears to be progressing well as we approach the start of the new season. The 30-foot crane that facilitated the buidling of the gantry is long gone, with just scaffolding remaining, while the pitch is looking more like itself after being removed immediately after Pompey title celebrations against Wigan on April 20.

Pompey have asked for the opening game of their Championship campaign - scheduled for the weekend of August 10 - to be played away from home to give them a few extra days to complete the job. Meanwhile, there will be no Fratton Park pre-season friendly to welcome in the new season.

Blues fans don’t have long to see how their first season back in the Championship will look, with the fixtures being released at 9am on Wednesday morning.

