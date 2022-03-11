And it’s all in aid of the 2022 Lee Rigby Memorial Cup which takes place at AFC Portchester.

An ex-Pompey XI will once again face a team of Rangers legends on June 3 to raise money for the charitable cause.

And a number of former favourites have already announced their participation for the annual match-up.

More will be added in the build-up to the game,

1. Sean Davies Davis made 110 appearance for Pompey from January 2006 to July 2009 and lifted the FA Cup in 2008. Picture: Matt Cardy/Getty Images Photo: Matt Cardy Photo Sales

2. Pedro Mendes Pedro Mendes played a sizeable part in Pompey's great escape in 2006 by scoring a dramatic winner against Manchester City. After leaving the south coast in 2008, he made 50 appearances for Rangers. Picture: David Rogers/Getty Images Photo: David Rogers Photo Sales

3. Darren Anderton After Anderton progressed through the Blues youth ranks, he scored arguably one of the club's most historic goals against Liverpool in the FA Cup semi-final. After his time at Pompey he played for Spurs, Birmingham, Wolves and Bournemouth and gained 30 England caps. Picture: Shaun Botterill/Allsport Photo: SHAUN, BOTTERILL Photo Sales

4. Paul Walsh Walsh formed a formidable strike partnership with Guy Whittingham at Pompey from 1992 to 1994 and scored 21 goals across his two year stint. A brief season at Manchester City followed before returning to Fratton Park in 1995 where he added five more to his tally. Photo: Paul Marriott Photo Sales