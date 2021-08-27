And that could pave the way for some of the brightest, young talent in the game to learn their trade at Fratton Park.

The Premier League giants are awash with players cherry-picked from across the globe, who continue to come off their Cobham production line.

And Danny Cowley is hopeful of cementing contacts which could reap dividends for his squad moving forward.

Sign up to our Portsmouth FC newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Cowley has a good line of communication with Chelsea loan player technical coach, Carlo Cudicini and his former senior team-mate Paulo Ferreira who operates in a similar role.

And there are other strong contacts with the Londoners within Pompey’s recruitment department, which could prove useful moving forward.

Cowley has already developed a high level of trust with Arsenal, aiding the development of Emile Smith Rowe at Huddersfield and being linked with a move for midfielder Miguel Azeez this month.

Chelsea youngsters (L-R) Thierno Ballo, Tino Anjorin and Tariq Uwakwe

Pompey saw at close quarters the potential of the latest batch of talent of players within Chelsea’s ranks, as a Blues XI slipped to a 2-0 pre-season loss to their under-23 side.

Malik Mothersille grabbed two goals against them last month, but it was Austrian attacking midfielder Thierno Ballo who really caught the eye with a classy showing.

Poole-born Tino Anjorin is perhaps one of the most highly regarded emerging players at the club, with outfits across Europe keen on a temporary deal for the 19-year-old.

Tariq Uwakwe and George McEachran have spent time on trial with Sheffield Wednesday and Swindon respectively, this summer.

Chelsea’s model sees players sent out all over the world to gain experience and can prove a lucrative business, with talent regularly sold on as they continue their career path away from the club.

The most talented few have made it into the first-team picture at Stamford Bridge, with Pompey boy Mason Mount, Reece James and now Trevor Chalaboh making the grade.

Chelsea currently have 15 players out on loan, but had as many as 37 out at clubs last term - highlighting there will likely be more departures before the close of the transfer window on Tuesday.

Whether that will be of imminent use to Pompey remains to be seen, but the football hierarchy at PO4 are hopeful of a possible link-up reaping dividends in the longer term.

Cowley has made it clear he requires up to three new faces before the close of the window, with the loan market being his route to recruiting new faces. Pompey have landed 12 players and seen 16 leave this summer.

A message from the Editor, Mark Waldron

The News has launched a subscription offer which gives you unlimited access to all of our Pompey coverage, starting at less than 14p a day.