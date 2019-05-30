Pompey fans face one of their most gruelling seasons in recent memory on the road next term.

The Blues will clock up a mammoth 8,863 miles following Kenny Jackett’s men on their travels in the 2019-20 campaign.

Sincil Bank

That outstrips any of the totals they’ve faced in recent years - and is the equivalent of driving from Fratton Park to Darwin in Australia!

The make-up of League One was finalised after Charlton’s play-off victory against Sunderland last Sunderland.

The suspicion was it’s a much more northern-looking division.

That’s after Bolton, Rotherham and Ipswich were joined by Bury, Lincoln, Tranmere MK Dons in the third tier.

Now that fact has been confirmed, after all the distances to the 23 away games were totted up.

Using the AA route planner to calculate and Fratton Park as the starting point, the mileage is 422 miles up on the distance amassed from the regular league games last term (although there was an additional 669-mile round-trip to Sunderland in the play-offs to factor in).

Once again it is that round trip to the Stadium of Light which is comfortably the longest road trip fans will face.

The next batch of lengthy away games are all ones Blues fans were familiar with last season.

Fleetwood (572.8 miles), Blackpool (564.6 miles) and Accrington (548.4 miles) are the next line.

After that, however, are some new trips to take on.

It’s five years since Pompey fell to a 3-1 loss against Tranmere at Prenton Park on the last occasion they made the 523.2 mile round-trip to Birkenhead.

Rochdale is the next longest return journey (521.8 miles) but Bury’s Gigg Lane (512 miles) is back on the league agenda, after they immediately bounced back into the third tier.

It’s been over nine years since a visit to the Macron Stadium, so there will no doubt be a few new ground hunters keen to take on the 517.8 miles for the clash with Bolton.

Of the rest, it’s undoubtedly ticking off watching Pompey at Lincoln’s Sincil Bank which will appeal to supporters. It’s been 36 years since they made that 435.4-mile return trip for a 3-0 loss in the old Division Three.

So get set for those extra stop-offs at Sandbach and Knutsford services as fans clock up the extra miles - and stump up the extra hard-earned cash on the road with their club.