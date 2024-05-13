Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The Fratton faithful are patiently awaiting news on Pompey’s ticketing strategy ahead of their 2024-25 Championship return.

It’s normally around this time of the year when the club details season-ticket prices and match-day entry fees for the forthcoming season, with last year’s hike the first time since 2019 that the Blues’ bean-counters increased the cost of supporting the team.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Portsmouth FC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A new two-tiered pricing structure was also introduced 12 months ago. But as supporters wait to hear what lies ahead as the club ups its preparations for their first term back in the Championship since 2012, there’s a clear and extraordinary message from the fan base that will no doubt be welcomed by Pompey.

And that is, Blues fans are prepared to pay extra for entry into Fratton Park in that helps to supplement this summer’s transfer activity.

The money available to head coach John Mousinho and sporting director Rich Hughes during the forthcoming transfer window will, no doubt, have taken into account the £5.7m Pompey are guaranteed this season following SKY’s recently-announced £935m TV deal with the EFL. That will come in handy as the Blues plot a course that will enable them to compete in the Championship following their promotion as League One champions.

But with 10 players confirmed to be leaving Fratton Park following the conclusion to the season - plus exits for Joe Morrell and Zak Swanson still possible - much work will be needed on squad strengthening to ensure Pompey’s Championship status has more than a 12-month lifespan.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

And that’s why fans who participated in our ‘Big Pompey survey’ are willing to dip their hands further into their pockets to bolster their club’s spending power. Indeed, when asked the question: ‘Would you welcome a rise in season-ticket/match-day ticket prices to provide additional funds for transfers?’, a staggering 83.6 percent of the votes received said ‘Yes’. Only 16.2 percent of the hundreds of participants who voted said ‘No’.

That demonstrates the unbelievable lengths Blues fans will go to ensure their club can be as competitive as possible. We already knew that as it was the Fratton faithful who saved the club from liquidation back in 2013! Meanwhile, this latest gesture comes at a time when many are still struggling with the cost of living crisis.

Pompey fans are waiting with interest to see what Pompey’s ticketing strategy for 2024-25 is. No-one wants to pay extra for things in the real world. Yet Blues supporters have shown once again that they’ll fork out if that’s what’s needed, which should be applauded!

Speaking to The News from Southsea Common last month, Pompey chairman Michael Eisner insisted the Blues were Championship-ready. However, he emphasised the point that the club would still operate in a sustainable manner, regardless of their new loftier status, and that patience would once again be key.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad