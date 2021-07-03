The extreme levels former AFC Wimbledon and Barnet coach is going to in effort to aid Portsmouth promotion bid

The Blues’ new first-team assistant coach’s entrance at Fratton Park was confirmed last month, after leaving Barnet.

The 45-year-old joins Danny Cowley and brother Nicky, in taking hands-on duties with the first team.

The Pompey head coach was delighted to add the former AFC Wimbledon man’s experience and enthusiasm to his staff.

And just how committed he is to the role has been seen by the gruelling hours Bassey has been committing to the club, since his arrival.

Cowley said: ‘We’re really pleased to bring Simon Bassey to the club.

‘He brings a brilliant work ethic, loves football and everyone you speak to in football about Simon only has the very best words to say about him.

Simon Bassey. Picture: George Wood/Getty Images

‘He has an incredible, incredible work ethic.

‘From the day he started he’s been doing 16-18 hours a day.

‘I’ve really enjoyed the period we’ve spent together so far.’

The coach brought a light touch to proceedings, as the 13 first-team players involved were joined by 10 triallists.

Cowley explained he’s been impressed with Bassey’s philosophy and how he’s interacted with his squad.

He added: ‘He has a great way with the players and is a really good people person.

‘He always says “I show them how much I care before I show them how much I know”.

‘I like that. I like that idea that you try to build a relationship before you try to influence them as people and players.’

