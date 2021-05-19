Pompey and Lincoln on the grandest stage of them all – a Wembley dream come true for the Londoner.

But with the Blues missing out on a top-six place, Cowley will surely be an Imps fan and rally behind his former club they host Sunderland in the semi-final first leg at Sincil Bank tonight.

There aren’t too many faces remaining of the squad Cowley left behind when he surprisingly departed for Huddersfield only six league games into the 2018-19 season.

Successor Michael Appleton’s got rid of all but two in his quest to guide Lincoln to the Championship.

Jorge Grant’s transformed himself into Imps’ talisman, having recorded 17 goals and 12 assists in all competitions this term.

Yet the only other survivor is who Cowley might pay close attention to as he plots his summer recruitment drive.

Harry Anderson was at the very nucleus of the success Cowley achieved when his managerial prowess really came to the fore at Sincil Bank.

During their time together, they helped Lincoln capture the National League title, achieve a League Two play-off finish and then deliver the fourth-tier crown.

And at the beginning of 2018-19, on the back of being rewarded with a fresh two-year deal, Anderson continued to be a regular as Lincoln sat second in League One before Cowley’s exit.

Under Appleton this season, opportunities have been harder to come by for the ex-Peterborough winger – especially as the campaign wore on.

Despite playing 38 matches, he made only three starts in the final 10 games of the regular season and was omitted from the match-day squad against AFC Wimbledon on the final day.

Anderson’s out of contract this summer, with Appleton recently discussing his situation.

He told the Lincolnshire Echo: ‘There’s a couple of things that need to be addressed in his current contract.

‘To be fair, it’s not even on my mind at the minute. Once the season’s done, we’ll have plenty of time.

‘I think Harry gets that. I’ve had enough conversations with him.’

With Ryan Williams presently locked in contract negotiations and Ronan Curtis likely wanting to test himself in the Championship, Cowley will need to recruit wingers ahead of the latest Championship charge.

The ex-Braintree chief has talked about signing players who fit his brand of football and are willing to always want to learn.

Anderson’s someone who meets plenty of those categories.