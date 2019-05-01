Have your say

Pompey head into the final day of the League One campaign awaiting to learn their play-off semi-final opposition.

Kenny Jackett’s men can still finish between third and fifth, dependant on Saturday’s results.

However, victory over Accrington would secure third spot – and a two-legged fixture with the club which finishes sixth.

That berth, the sole play-off spot still up for grabs, is between Doncaster and Peterborough.

The Posh must win at home to Burton to stand any chance of overhauling their rivals, who are positioned one point above.

Such is the strength of Doncaster’s goal difference, nine better, a point will not be good enough for Darren Ferguson’s side.

Rovers host Coventry in the knowledge that victory would secure sixth spot. However, they may even grab a play-off place in defeat, dependant on how Peterborough fare.

Those finishing fourth and fifth face each other in the second semi-final, with Sunderland and Charlton presently involved in that scenario.

They are both locked on 85 points, trailing third-placed Pompey by two.

The only way they can overtake Jackett’s troops would be to claim a last-day triumph – but that would be reliant on the Blues failing to win.

Fourth-placed Charlton are at home to a Rochdale side safe from relegation and occupying 14th in League One.

Sunderland must travel to Southend, who are presently outside the drop zone courtesy of goal difference and need victory to be certain of staying up.

Intriguingly, Sunderland possess a goal difference (34) better than Pompey (32) and Charlton (29), which could come into play.

However, they must beat Southend and then rely on Jackett’s team drawing or losing to Accrington at Fratton Park.

If that occurred, they would take third place and face either Doncaster or Peterborough in the semi-finals.

There is an additional benefit for those clubs claiming League One’s third and fourth places – a home tie for the semi-final second leg.

In terms of prospective dates, the Football League must first allocate the semi-finals as A or B. This will occur following a meeting with the clubs involved and police.

The A semi-final first leg will take place on Saturday, May 11 (7.30pm), with the second leg on Thursday, May 16 (7.45pm).

The B semi-final is booked for Sunday, May 12 (12.30pm) and Friday, May 17 (7.45pm).

The League One play-off final will be held at Wembley on Sunday, May 26 (3pm).