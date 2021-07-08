The Pompey boss believes that loan signings will be key as he continues his summer recruitment.

However, any players that arrive on a temporary basis won’t be joining the Blues to make up the numbers.

Cowley wants to ensure that anyone brought in on loan is earmarked to feature regularly as Pompey bid for League One promotion.

The head coach is still after a striker having missed out on Jayden Stockley to third-tier rivals Charlton earlier this summer.

Given how well the likes of Ellis Simms performed at play-off winners Blackpool last term, Cowley could turn to the under-23s market in a bid to bolster his forward line.

It can be a gamble taking inexperienced talent but one that can indeed pay off.

We’ve taken a look at some of the fledgling front men that could fit the bill for Danny Cowley

1. Folarin Balogun - Arsenal The New York-born ace bagged twice in six games for the Gunners to help them to the Europa League semi-final last season. Balogun has also regularly found the net at under-23 level and has been compared to Arsenal legend Ian Wright by Martin Keown in the past.

2. Joe Gelhardt - Leeds United The Elland Road outfit picked up the Liverpool-born forward for a cut-price fee during Wigan's firesale last summer. Gelhardt's been confined to under-23s football at Leeds, though. He did make 19 appearances in the Championship for the Latics - mainly off the bench - and regular League One football could appeal to the man who's scored 19 goals in 26 appearances at England youth level.

3. Troy Parrott - Tottenham The striker has long been highly rated at Spurs, although loan spells at Millwall and Ipswich last season didn't quite go his way. Still, it's easy to forget Parrott is still only 19 and has netted twice in six games for the Republic of Ireland.

4. Tyreece John-Jules - Arsenal The 20-year-old was enjoying himself on loan at Doncaster last season, scoring five times in 21 games before his campaign was curtailed when he suffered a serious hamstring injury. The Gunners may have designs on sending the England youth international out to League One again to garner more senior experience and Pompey could be the place.