When surveying Harrogate’s squad, there aren’t too many names Pompey fans would be familiar with.

Although the Yorkshire outfit play just two divisions below the Blues, Simon Weaver’s set-up isn’t filled with players who have previously plied their trade in the Football League before dropping down to non-league.

Jon Stead is undoubtedly someone who large contingents of the Fratton faithful will recognise having scored goals in the Premier League for Blackburn, Sunderland and Sheffield United earlier in his career.

However, the 36-year-old striker is suspended for the Blues' FA Cup trip to Wetherby Road tomorrow night.

Alex Bradley is someone who some visiting supporters may be aware of, though.

This time last year, the midfielder was in close proximity to Fratton Park when on loan at the Hawks from West Brom.

The Finland under-19 international moved to Westleigh Park on a three-month deal to help Lee Bradbury’s men in their bid to avoid relegation from the National League.

In total, Bradley made nine appearances for the Hawks, scoring two goals and creating one before moving to League One side Burton.

The youngster departed West Brom in the summer and subsequently joined Lincoln.

Bradley’s been sent out to Wetherby Road on a season-long loan and has netted once in 11 appearances to date.