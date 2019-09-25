It was an occasion anyone with Pompey connections seemed determined to be a part of.

And five ex-Fratton favourites were no different as the Blues took on south-coast rivals Southampton for the first time since 2012 last night.

Although a 4-0 Carabao Cup third-round defeat to your fierce foes isn’t a result exactly desired, it was still an occasion to saviour.

But it was not only supporters eager to take in the Fratton Park encounter, with former Pompey players David Norris, Joel Ward, Greg Halford, Benjani and Adam Webster all in attendance.

Midfielder Norris is the man remembered for one of the most memorable moments between the two sides.

His stunning stoppage-time volley ensured Pompey snatched a 2-2 draw in the last south-coast derby at St Mary's seven years ago.

David Norris celebrates his famous St Mary's leveller in April 2012

But Norris was not the only returning player to have netted against Southampton who was in the stands.

Defender Joel Ward, currently at Crystal Palace, earned the Blues a point in the previous 1-1 draw at PO4 during the 2011-12 Championship campaign.

For Halford, who featured in both derby meetings that season, it was also too big of on occasion to miss out on.

Former fans’ favourite Benjani's only previous taste of the intense derby was as an unused substitute for the game at Fratton in December 2011.

Joel Ward celebrates his goal in the south-coast derby at Fratton Park in 2011

But the ex-striker didn’t hesitate to take the opportunity to soak up the atmosphere again.

Finally Brighton defender Webster, hailing from West Wittering and graduating through the Blues’ academy, showed his support for Kenny Jackett's troops.

Although the quintet may have moved on with their careers, Pompey very much remains with them.

And the lure of a south-coast derby was too good to turn down – even for former players.