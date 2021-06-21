Former Pompey defender Kieron Freeman is a free agent this summer

The former Portsmouth players who could be snapped us as free agents this summer after leaving Sunderland, Swansea City, Crystal Palace and Charlton Athletic

They’ve all worn royal blue in their career.

By Jordan Cross
Monday, 21st June 2021, 4:05 pm

But all of these former Pompey players are now are among those looking for new clubs next season as a free agent.

Some are moving towards the end of their days, while others still have plenty of football mileage in the tank.

So we've compiled the definitive list of former Blues men who could be snapped up on a free this summer.

1. Charlie Daniels

Yet to sort his destination after being being released after a disappointing Fratton spell

Photo: Joe Pepler

2. Jordy Hiwula

Fans wanted to see more of him but will be looking for another club next season

Photo: Joe Pepler

3. Craig MacGillivray

Reigning player of the year has yet to confirm where he'll be playing next season - but won't be short of admirers

Photo: JPIMedia

4. Dion Donohue

Short-term deal with Barrow came to a close this summer

Photo: Joe Pepler

SunderlandPortsmouthSwansea CityCharlton Athletic
