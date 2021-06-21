But all of these former Pompey players are now are among those looking for new clubs next season as a free agent.

Some are moving towards the end of their days, while others still have plenty of football mileage in the tank.

So we've compiled the definitive list of former Blues men who could be snapped up on a free this summer.

1. Charlie Daniels Yet to sort his destination after being being released after a disappointing Fratton spell Photo: Joe Pepler Buy photo

2. Jordy Hiwula Fans wanted to see more of him but will be looking for another club next season Photo: Joe Pepler Buy photo

3. Craig MacGillivray Reigning player of the year has yet to confirm where he'll be playing next season - but won't be short of admirers Photo: JPIMedia Buy photo

4. Dion Donohue Short-term deal with Barrow came to a close this summer Photo: Joe Pepler Buy photo