The former Portsmouth players who could be snapped us as free agents this summer after leaving Sunderland, Swansea City, Crystal Palace and Charlton Athletic
They’ve all worn royal blue in their career.
But all of these former Pompey players are now are among those looking for new clubs next season as a free agent.
Some are moving towards the end of their days, while others still have plenty of football mileage in the tank.
So we've compiled the definitive list of former Blues men who could be snapped up on a free this summer.
A message from the Editor, Mark Waldron
The News has launched a subscription offer which gives you unlimited access to all of our Pompey coverage, starting at less than 14p a day.
You can subscribe here to get the latest news from Fratton Park - and to support our local team of expert Pompey writers.