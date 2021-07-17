The summer window still hasn’t properly clicked into gear after the conclusion of Euro 2020, but there have been a host of players on the move so far.

Pompey have been fairly active so far, signing six players in Liam Vincent, Clark Robertson Shaun Williams, Ryan Tunnicliffe, Gavin Bazunu and most recently Kieron Freeman.

The Fratton faithful’s focus has firmly been focused on who the next fresh face will be to join Danny Cowley’s Blues revolution.

However, there is always an interest in former players during transfer windows and where their journey might next lie.

Several ex-faces have too found themselves new homes this summer.

Here’s a look at who’s moved where so far….

1. Matt Clarke: The former Fratton favourite made 185 appearances at the Blues before joining Brighton in 2019. However, he's yet to make his debut for the Premier League side and heads out on loan for a third successive season - this time to West Brom. Photo: Joe Pepler/Digital South Buy photo

2. Dion Donohue The Welshman has had a difficult few years after leaving Pompey in 2019 following one goal in 49 games. After leaving Barrow, Donohue has returned to his homeland and rejoined Cymru Premier side Caernarfon Town. Photo: Joe Pepler Buy photo

3. Oli Hawkins The striker, who scored 18 goals in 96 games at PO4 between 2017-2020, did not survive Paul Cook's Ipswich overhaul and was sold to League Two Mansfield last month. After moving to Field Mill, Hawkins said he still harbours ambitions of playing in the Championship. Photo: Joe Pepler Buy photo

4. Trevor Carson The goalkeeper made 39 outings on loan during 2013-14. He had been linked with Hartlepool after leaving Motherwell but has stayed north of the border with Dundee United. Photo: Joe Pepler Buy photo