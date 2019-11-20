Have your say

Former Pompey striker Dan Smith is proving a ‘different class’ at Bognor.

The 20-year-old has been in prolific form for the Rocks this season, scoring 13 goals as they sit ninth in the Isthmian League premier division.

Smith penned third-year scholarship terms at Fratton Park in the summer of 2018 and featured twice on the road to the Blues’ Checkatrade Trophy triumph.

The forward also enjoyed a fine loan spell at Bognor before he stepped up a level when moving to Cork City in the League of Ireland.

He struggled for regular minutes at Turner’s Cross, though, and was released by Pompey at the end of his contract.

Smith opted to move to Nyewood Lane on a permanent basis and he’s been a hit.

Dan Smith was released by Pompey at the end of last season. Picture: Joe Pepler

First-team coach Robbie Blake told bognor.co.uk: ‘Smudger has been different class for us this season.

‘What you have to admire about his all-round play is that he never gives up, never has his head down.

‘As a striker, you can miss easy chances and then it can impact on your confidence for the remainder of the game.

‘But Dan just keeps going; he is unselfish with regard to his team-mates and he can certainly finish, that's for sure.

‘Scoring 13 goals this season at this stage tells you that.’

Pompey youngsters Brad Lethbridge, Joe Dandy and Josh Flint are all currently on loan at Bognor.