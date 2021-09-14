1. Charlton (A) - September 25

Charlton haven't exactly set the world alight so far this season, sitting 20th with four points from their opening six games. In fact, they've lost four of those fixtures - despite some impressive recruitment in the summer. They'll be desperate to kick-start their campaign ASAP, but with tough away assignments against Wycombe and Gillingham to come before the Blues visit The Valley, it will be interesting to see where their confidence levels will be by then. For Pompey's sake, hopefully they'll be devoid of belief and be there for the kill.

Photo: Jacques Feeney