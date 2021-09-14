Without meaning to be disrespectful, Fratton Park fixtures against Cambridge United and Plymouth will be deemed by many as winnable opportunities to get the show back on the road again after two recent blow outs.
They’ll also be viewed as key matches to restore confidence in the side and, in particular, up front, where the Blues have been suffering of late.
Six points will no doubt be the goal.
But they’ll also in all likelihood be the requirement given the tough run of fixtures that awaits Danny Cowley’s side in the weeks immediately afterwards.
Testing away games at Charlton, Burton, Rotherham and Accrington all lie in wait over the next eight weeks.
Meanwhile, there’s also key home battles against fellow so-called big-hitters Sunderland, Ipswich, Bolton and Wycombe to look forward to.
It’s a challenge that could either make or break Pompey’s season – so what exactly lies in store?
1. Charlton (A) - September 25
Charlton haven't exactly set the world alight so far this season, sitting 20th with four points from their opening six games. In fact, they've lost four of those fixtures - despite some impressive recruitment in the summer. They'll be desperate to kick-start their campaign ASAP, but with tough away assignments against Wycombe and Gillingham to come before the Blues visit The Valley, it will be interesting to see where their confidence levels will be by then. For Pompey's sake, hopefully they'll be devoid of belief and be there for the kill.
Photo: Jacques Feeney
2. Burton Albion (A) - September 28
Jimmy Floyd Hasselbaink's Brewers are currently seventh in the table and sit in the 'surprise package' category following a decent start to the campaign. They've beaten both Sunderland and Ipswich at home in that time, while claimed a creditable point at Bolton at the start of September. Yet since beating the Black Cats at the Pirelli Stadium on August 17, Albion are four league games without a win, showing they remain vulnerable to the odd slip up. Pompey won 4-2 at the Brewers last season - a repeat would go down well.
Photo: Tony Marshall
3. Sunderland (H) - October 2
There's been some epic battles between Pompey and the Black Cats in recent season - and this one will prove the same. Lee Johnson's side have made a storming start to the season and occupy top spot after five wins from six. Their convincing win over Pompey last March - Kenny Jackett's penultimate game in charge - remains fresh in the memory. Blues fans will be hoping the gulf in class on show that night will have been eradicated by Danny Cowley's transfer business in the summer. There will also be a hope that this new-look Pompey side will be firing on all cylinders by then.
Photo: Justin Setterfield
4. Rotherham (A) - October 16
Although a trip to Cheltenham falls between Sunderland at home and Rotherham, a trip to the Millers will prove a far more daunting experience. Like Pompey, they've had a mixed start to the season, losing three of their six games. But with a squad jammed packed with Championship experience, they'll likely come good sooner rather than later. Here's hoping, though, they wait until after the Blues' visit.
Photo: Alex Livesey