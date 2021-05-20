Danny Cowley has confirmed that he’d like another stopper to arrive at Fratton Park to challenge for the No1 spot, along with a fledgling talent to also come in.

As things stand, Alex Bass is the only keeper under contract at the Blues.

Craig MacGillivray looks highly likely to depart after Pompey decided not to take up the option of an additional year in his deal because of financial reasons.

That’s despite the Scot being awarded The News/ Sports Mail Player of the Season award.

Meanwhile, Duncan Turnbull and Taylor Seymour were both let go after making just one outing each in the EFL Trophy.

West Brom’s Josh Griffiths is one player on the shopping list. The 19-year-old impressed on loan for League Two champions Cheltenham this term.

But should Cowley want a more experienced recruit to challenge Bass, 23, for the No1 jersey next term, there are several free agents available.

Here’s a look at some of them..

1. Josh Vickers A goalkeeper that the Cowleys know all about, having played for them at Concord and Lincoln. Vickers is out of contract at Rotherham and currently in discussions over a new deal, but a reunion with his former manager could tempt. Photo: Pete Norton Buy photo

2. Frank Fielding The 33-year-old has left Millwall after making only three appearances in the past two seasons. Fielding does have plenty of Championship experience, however. Photo: Stephen Pond Buy photo

3. Ryan Allsop The ex-Bournemouth man isn't too fondly remembers by Pompey fans after being drafted in on emergency loan for the League Two play-off semi-final leg at Plymouth in 2016. However, Allsop did play 32 times for Wycombe in the Championship this term. Photo: Catherine Ivill Buy photo

4. Jayson Leutwiler The Swiss stopper played regularly for Fleetwood during the first half of the season before joining Huddersfield in the second half of the campaign on a short-term deal. Leutwiler didn't play once for the Championship side, though, and has been released. He has more than 300 senior appearances to his name. Photo: Lewis Storey Buy photo