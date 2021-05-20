The free-agent keepers Portsmouth could target this summer - including one Danny Cowley knows all about
Pompey are in the market for a goalkeeper this summer.
Danny Cowley has confirmed that he’d like another stopper to arrive at Fratton Park to challenge for the No1 spot, along with a fledgling talent to also come in.
As things stand, Alex Bass is the only keeper under contract at the Blues.
Craig MacGillivray looks highly likely to depart after Pompey decided not to take up the option of an additional year in his deal because of financial reasons.
That’s despite the Scot being awarded The News/ Sports Mail Player of the Season award.
Meanwhile, Duncan Turnbull and Taylor Seymour were both let go after making just one outing each in the EFL Trophy.
West Brom’s Josh Griffiths is one player on the shopping list. The 19-year-old impressed on loan for League Two champions Cheltenham this term.
But should Cowley want a more experienced recruit to challenge Bass, 23, for the No1 jersey next term, there are several free agents available.
Here’s a look at some of them..