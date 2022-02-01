The Blues were already keen to add to their engine-room ranks prior to the transfer window closing, with moves for Rotherham’s Jamie Lindsay and Middlesbrough’s Lewis Wing explored before coming to nothing.

However, that need for extra cover was exacerbated on Monday night when Shaun Williams was taken to hospital after a collision with Clark Robertson.

Meanwhile, Ryan Tunnicliffe remains in the treatment room.

There are a number of familiar faces the Blues could move for to end their midfield problems, however,

At present, Danny Cowley has only Joe Morrell and Louis Thompson to choose from for central midfield.

And despite the Fratton chief’s previous reluctance to move for those type of out-of-contract players – his hands might be forced.

1. Darron Gibson Age: 34 Previous club: Salford City Total career appearances: 213 Picture: Dan Mullan/Getty Images Photo: Dan Mullan Photo Sales

2. Jack Wilshere Age: 30 Previous club: AFC Bournemouth Total career appearances: 273 Picture: Stuart MacFarlane/Arsenal FC via Getty Images Photo: Stuart MacFarlane Photo Sales

3. Jon Nolan Age: 29 Previous club: Ipswich Total career appearances: 327 (Photo by Harry Trump/Getty Images) Photo: Harry Trump Photo Sales

4. Eunan O'Kane Age: 31 Previous club: Luton Town Total career appearances: 302 Picture: Stephen Pond/Getty Images Photo: Stephen Pond Photo Sales