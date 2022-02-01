Pompey could be forced into the free agent market for a midfielder. Picture: The News

The free agents Portsmouth could move for after injuries to midfield pair - including ex-Arsenal, Sunderland, Ipswich, Rangers and Leeds figures

Pompey may be forced into the free-agent market after Shaun Williams’ injury against Charlton exposed a lack of midfield options in that key area of the pitch.

By Sam Cox
Tuesday, 1st February 2022, 5:02 pm
Updated Tuesday, 1st February 2022, 5:08 pm

The Blues were already keen to add to their engine-room ranks prior to the transfer window closing, with moves for Rotherham’s Jamie Lindsay and Middlesbrough’s Lewis Wing explored before coming to nothing.

However, that need for extra cover was exacerbated on Monday night when Shaun Williams was taken to hospital after a collision with Clark Robertson.

Meanwhile, Ryan Tunnicliffe remains in the treatment room.

There are a number of familiar faces the Blues could move for to end their midfield problems, however,

At present, Danny Cowley has only Joe Morrell and Louis Thompson to choose from for central midfield.

And despite the Fratton chief’s previous reluctance to move for those type of out-of-contract players – his hands might be forced.

A message from the Editor, Mark WaldronYou can support our local team of expert Pompey writers by subscribing here for all the latest news from Fratton Park for 9p a day, thanks to our 30%-off transfer window deal.

1. Darron Gibson

Age: 34 Previous club: Salford City Total career appearances: 213 Picture: Dan Mullan/Getty Images

Photo: Dan Mullan

Photo Sales

2. Jack Wilshere

Age: 30 Previous club: AFC Bournemouth Total career appearances: 273 Picture: Stuart MacFarlane/Arsenal FC via Getty Images

Photo: Stuart MacFarlane

Photo Sales

3. Jon Nolan

Age: 29 Previous club: Ipswich Total career appearances: 327 (Photo by Harry Trump/Getty Images)

Photo: Harry Trump

Photo Sales

4. Eunan O'Kane

Age: 31 Previous club: Luton Town Total career appearances: 302 Picture: Stephen Pond/Getty Images

Photo: Stephen Pond

Photo Sales
PompeyBluesSunderlandIpswichRangers
Next Page
Page 1 of 4