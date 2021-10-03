The conditions for both teams were far from perfect with the rain lashing down at Fratton Park, but the Blues adapted better than their League One counterparts.

With the Black Cats 3-0 down at half-time, calls for the game to be abandoned were rightly waved away as Pompey added a fourth after the restart.

Following the full-time whistle, Sunderland fans posted their views on the pitch, the conditions, and their teams performance online.

Read below to see what they said:

@NicksSport: Embarrassing! I expected so much more, especially in the second half when we were kicking towards the shallow end.

@mackem49000: Move on to next game take this on the chin.. we both had to play on it.. game should have been postponed before a ball was kicked.

@SCookie555: Away results in the league have to get better - 4 played, 2 defeats and 1 draw is not a good ratio moving forward

Sunderland fans have poked fun at the condition of the pitch as Pompey put the Black Cats to the sword Picture: Jason Brown/ProSportsImages

@MaynardsKeyne: I got soaked, twice, couldn’t even have a pint, the coffee was undrinkable, and we got beat 4-0. Still enjoyed it though. All teams have a blip. Losing geads didn’t help, and the pitch suited them better than us. Lets keep going.