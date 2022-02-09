The glowing report comes from Maidenhead Advertiser’s sport reporter, Joshua Brown, who gave us the lowdown on the midfielder’s time in the National League.

After signing a professional contract on the south coast, he was immediately sent to Alan Devonshire’s side to gain valuable experience in senior football.

But his short-term loan deal has ended at, maybe, the perfect time for Danny Cowley, after his midfield crisis worsened.

The club are waiting to hear the extent of Shaun WIlliams’ injury, while Joe Morrell is also suspended for two games.

With Morrell suspended and Williams possibly out long term there may be an SOS call going out to Mingi, as he nears recovery from a dislocated shoulder.

And here’s what Brown had to say on the 21-year-old, ahead of his potential Blues opportunity.

‘Jay was really quite an exciting player to watch, both as a reporter and for the fans.

Jay Mingi impressed during his loan spell at Maidenhead during the first half of the season. Picture: Portsmouth FC

‘He really helped Maidenhead United during the period they were really hit by injuries. He offered himself well in both attack and defence, and without him they could have sunk without a trace.

‘He helped them pick up two vital wins against Woking and Wrexham – which also said a lot after he served a suspension for his red card on debut. He was straight back into the lineup afterwards.

‘He’s an exciting player and a really technically gifted one as well.

‘Mingi is a bit of a ball carrier. I’m a West Ham fan and you look at the likes of Declan Rice.

‘You assume these ball carriers and midfielders who can do it have that stature where they’re quite big and strong.

‘But he’s not the largest of players, but he had the strength about him to get Maidenhead up the pitch and encourage them to attack more, and he was also quick enough to get back, so that’s what impressed me the most.

‘Maidenhead played a little more of a cagey game after his hamstring injury. They were more set-up to defend.

‘With Mingi, he wanted to get up the pitch as quick as possible, really, and it was quite exciting to see Maidenhead score more when he was in the side.

‘He might not have picked up goals himself, although he scored a few, he also picked up a few assists or “second assists”. He was a very progressive.

‘He’s a promising player. He’s got skills, and can pick out the right pass at the right time.

‘I just think he likes to play football and he enjoyed being part of a starting lineup. He wants to show people what he’s got. He’s certainly flourished at Maidenhead.

‘I think they were (looking to keep him until the end of the season). There was an assumption that Alan Devonshire would have been keen to keep hold of him.

‘For the character he is, and the technically gifted player he is, it was sad to let him go.

‘I think he probably can (step into League One). Whether his physical attributes are capable for League One, it remains to be seen.

‘I think so, though, because he can chip in with a goal or two and help in other ways. I’d place my confidence in him.’