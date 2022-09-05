The GOAT...elite…wonderkid...starboy - Tottenham Hotspur, Chelsea, Liverpool and Arsenal talents unite to laud Portsmouth loanee’s exciting quality
Some of the game’s most exciting talent have join forces to laud the quality of Pompey loanee Dane Scarlett.
The Spurs man’s two-goal haul against Peterborough once against showcased the striker’s potential.
And that once again reinforced the hype surrounding the teenager is for a good reason.
Those who’ve played with or against Scarlett already knew all about the quality the England under-19 international possessed.
They were quick to have their say after the 18-year-old posted on Instagram in the wake of his match-winning display against the Posh.
Here’s what some of his peers had to say on Instagram.
Star boy
ryansess (Ryan Sessegnon)
On fire the boy
robbo_3 (Clark Robertson)
Erhhh
chukwuemeka10 (Carney Chukwuemeka)
Elite
Dilanmarkanday (Dilian Markanday)
Topppp
lukechambers.04 (Luke Chambers)
Goat
Kionetete (Kion Etete)
Cold
khayonedwards (Khayon Edwards)
Just getting started
Ryanandrews__ (Ryan Andrews)
The norm
Zainsilcott (Zain Silcott-Duberry)
Wonderkid
shaqforde (Shaq Forde)