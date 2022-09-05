Sign up to our Portsmouth FC newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Spurs man’s two-goal haul against Peterborough once against showcased the striker’s potential.

And that once again reinforced the hype surrounding the teenager is for a good reason.

Those who’ve played with or against Scarlett already knew all about the quality the England under-19 international possessed.

They were quick to have their say after the 18-year-old posted on Instagram in the wake of his match-winning display against the Posh.

Here’s what some of his peers had to say on Instagram.

Star boy

ryansess (Ryan Sessegnon)

Dane Scarlett. Picture: Jason Brown/ProSportsImages

On fire the boy

robbo_3 (Clark Robertson)

Erhhh

chukwuemeka10 (Carney Chukwuemeka)

Elite

Dilanmarkanday (Dilian Markanday)

Topppp

lukechambers.04 (Luke Chambers)

Goat

Kionetete (Kion Etete)

Cold

khayonedwards (Khayon Edwards)

Just getting started

Ryanandrews__ (Ryan Andrews)

The norm

Zainsilcott (Zain Silcott-Duberry)

Wonderkid