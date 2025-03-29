Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Pompey fans don’t need any encouragement when it comes to getting behind their team.

Day and night, home and away, they’ll be there to do their bit for the team - come hail, rain or shine!

Another packed out home crowd is guaranteed for today’s Championship fixture against Blackburn Rovers. What else would you expect as the Blues enter the business end of the season with their second-tier status still at stake.

Eight cup finals await John Mousinho’s side, who have a four-point cushion over the bottom teams to defend or build upon over the remaining five weeks of the season. So it's only natural that the Fratton faithful will rally round their troops during their hour of need.

Another cracking PO4 atmosphere lies in wait for Valerien Ismael side come 3pm this afternoon. But just when Rovers thought it couldn’t get any more intense for them on the south coast, Pompey only go and produce a rousing video on the eve of the game that is sure to add to the decibel levels inside Fratton Park and stir up emotions even further.

Easily found on the club’s social media platforms, the 2min 20sec video chronicles key moments from the Blues’ season to date that have got them ever so close to Championship safety. From Elias Sorensen’s season-opening goal against Leeds on the first day of the campaign, to Colby Bishop’s dramatic goalscoring return following heart surgery against Preston North End; from Matt Ritchie’s double against Middlesbrough, to Nicolas Schmid’s goalkeeping heroics against Swansea and Leeds - it’s all there to make us all even more determined and emotionally charged to do our bit for the Blues’ cause over the next few weeks.

Accompanied by music from The Streets (Turn the Page) and match commentary from BBC Solent’s Andy Moon, the perfect tone is set to get us all - including the players - fully charged for the task at hand.

Portsmouth fans left inspired

Matt Ritchie celebrates his double against Middlesbrough back in January | National World

The invigorating video can be watched here, if you haven’t caught a glimpse of it yet. For those who have, they’ve been left stirred by what they’ve seen.

Commenting on X, @yexley11693 wrote: ‘When you look at our nearest teams around us, Southampton, Bournemouth, Brighton, they have evolved in their quality to be in the Premiership! We are by far the best fans in the country without a shadow of doubt! Our day will come and just believe that one day we will kick ass’.

@EllPFC said: ‘All of a sudden I’m buzzing to be back down the park’, @PFCperspectives stated: ‘Big tune, great video’, while @jack_pfc19 simply responded by saying ‘Goosebumps’.

Continuing the theme, @Gazzer1996 commented: ‘Goosebumps! All or nothing! Here we go!’, @harrymi22421229 said: ‘Some video that’, while @MaxFaithfull18 added: ‘What a video, let’s get it done Pompey’.

Pompey v Blackburn - what’s at stake

Today’s game has huge significance for both teams, with Blackburn keen to arrest their slide down the table and to get their promotion hopes back on track.

Just prior to former boss John Eustace leaving the club to move to Derby in February, Rovers were fifth and on course to make the play-offs. Fast forward six weeks, though, and they sit ninth - five points off the play-offs pace and with new boss Ismael yet to secure his first win.

For 17th-placed Pompey, they’ll want to put their last two outings firmly behind them and get their survival bid back on course.

Three weeks ago, a 1-0 victory against Leeds had John Mousinho’s side on the brink of safety as the opened up a 10-point lead on teams occupying the bottom three. Yet back-to-back defeats against Plymouth and Preston have cut that advantage to four points, leaving Mousinho and Co with plenty of work to do secure their Championship place for the 2025-26 season.

As well as Blackburn, the Blues also face Millwall (A), Coventry (A), Derby (H), Norwich (A), Watford (H), Sheffield Wednesday (A) and Hull (H) between now and the end of the season. All cup finals until the Blues get the job done!

