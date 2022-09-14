The heartwarming story of young Portsmouth fan with autism who played vital role in Burton Albion win

Nine-year-old Oscar Woodley is being lauded as a hero of the 2-0 victory for Danny Cowley’s men, after he stepped forward with a towel to dry the ball ahead of a throw-in for the crucial opener at the Pirelli Stadium.

Burton ball boys had been giving the towel to their players but not Pompey’s, until Marlon Pack intervened with Oscar taking centre stage.

Pack would then go on to celebrate with the Blues fan from Worthing, after his quick reactions saw the midfielder restart play and then cross the ball for his side’s first goal.

Oscar’s father, Paul Woodley, revealed it was a moment his son – who has autism – will never forget as he starred in the victory.

He told The News: ‘The first time the ball went out of play in the second half, I don’t know whether it was Connor Ogilvie or Marlon Pack who came over and were looking for a towel to dry the football.

‘The ball boys weren’t interested and didn’t offer a towel, then someone from the Pompey coaching staff came wandering down to where the ball boys were and pulled out a towel which they’d hidden.

‘The next time the ball came out Marlon came over to take the throw-in, dried the football and instead of putting it back over the advertising boards said to the ball boys ‘‘no I’m giving it to that kid over there, he’s going to hold the towel.’’

Marlon Pack celebrates with Oscar Woodley after he played a vital role in Pompey's opener at Burton.

‘When the ball came out again Oscar immediately stood up with the towel. Other Pompey supporters had given Oscar the football, so he’s put the ball with the towel on it and as Marlon’s come over Oscar’s given him the ball and towel again.

‘After the goal they came running over to Oscar and celebrated with him, which was fantastic.

‘I’m hoping he’ll remember it for a good while to come and other people have recognised that he was part of it as well. No matter how small his part is, he’s helped contribute to Pompey.’

Oscar’s father admitted it’s been a real boost for his son to receive attention and prove a popular figure among the Fratton faithful.

'He helped contribute to Pompey', Oscar's major ball-drying role played a key role in the Blues' opener.

He continued: ‘Oscar said to me there were people outside the ground who shook his hand and said well done.

‘He got in the car and said “I’ve never felt so popular”. Stuff like that is fantastic especially for a little kid.

‘He had no idea what went on last night and it’s been great to show him all the photos of him everywhere. It’s given him a little bounce at the start of the day, which is really important.’

Pompey posted their appreciation to Oscar after the win, writing ‘pre-pre-pre-pre assist for this legend in the crowd’ on their Instagram page. Pack later replied: ‘Can the parents of this little ledge DM on here so I can sort him out a little present.

Marlon Pack went straight over to Oscar after the goal went in.

Paul was full of praise for the midfielder and told how the former Cardiff man has been in contact with his wife Jacqui following the victory.

He followed: ‘When I got home, the first thing I did was go online to message Marlon and my wife has posted something that he’s commented on.