And he placed the Blues’ 1-0 final victory over Cardiff at Wembley among the games that have changed his life.

The Nigerian, whose 37th-minute effort against the Bluebirds won Harry Redknapp’s side the Cup in 2008, was speaking to FourFourTwo about the matches that have made him.

The Pompey legend is no stranger to winning silverware, having won the Champions League with Ajax, two Premier League and FA Cup titles with Arsenal, the Uefa Cup with Inter Milan and the Olympics with his home country – plus a whole lot more!

Sign up to our Portsmouth FC newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Yet, despite all of those rich memories, the former forward named winning the FA Cup with the Blues against Cardiff among those matches that stood out the most during a glittering 18-year career.

He told FourFourTwo: ‘Nobody believed Portsmouth could win the FA Cup.

‘We thought: "Is it going to happen? Is it a dream?”

‘We had won the semi-final at Wembley 1-0 against my old team, West Brom, and I scored.

Kanu celebrates Pompey's 2008 FA Cup winner following his winner against Cardiff

‘Before the final against Cardiff, Harry Redknapp said: “This is the game I need you in”.

‘I scored the only goal, and it’s a game I’ll live to remember.

‘Pompey fans still talk about it. Winning the FA Cup is one of my best achievements.’

Kanu also selected Ajax’s 1995 Champions League final victory over AC Milan and Nigeria’s 1996 Olympic semi-final win against Brazil – a game which saw him net a golden goal winner in a 4-3 win.

His fourth pick was Arsenal’s 3-2 Premier League victory over Chelsea at Stamford Bridge in 1999.

That day Kanu scored a hat-trick, including one of the most incredible goals in Premier League history when he somehow beat keeper Ed de Goey from an impossible angle to secure victory for the Gunners.