What a season it has been for John Mousinho and his Portsmouth heroes. Casting our minds back to last summer, when there was a quiet confidence inside Fratton Park, many onlookers seemed to view Pompey as potential play-off candidates, rather than genuine title contenders.

What came to pass was something very different as Portsmouth roared to the League One title above the likes of Bolton Wanderers and Barnsley to put a welcome end to their lengthy absence from the Championship.

All focus is now on what decisions will be taken over the coming weeks and months as Mousinho looks to put together a squad capable of competing in English football’s second tier.