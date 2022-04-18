The former Burton winger tops the Blues’ charts - netting 11 times in the league to date, while the Leicester loanee is hot on his heels – bagging 10 in League One this term.

Since the Fratton Park outfit were relegated from the Championship nine seasons ago, there have been eight different aces who have topped the Blues’ goal scoring charts.

As the current campaign edges to its conclusion, the battle for this season’s golden boot is again hotting up, but who will join the ranks along with Pompey’s previous top league goalscorers?

Here's who tops the scoring charts from the Blues’ past nine seasons.

2020-21: John Marquis Appearances: 41; Goals: 16

2019-20: Ronan Curtis Appearance: 33; Goals: 11

2018-19: Jamal Lowe Appearances: 45; Goals: 15.

2017-18: Brett Pitman Appearances: 38; Goals: 24