Sean Raggett admitted he was ‘fuming’ he was denied his maiden Pompey goal.

The centre-back thought he was going to break his Blues duck during last night’s 4-1 victory over Southend.

Sean Raggett was dragged down by Rob Kiernan to win Pompey a penalty against Southend. Picture: Robin Jones

In the 79th minute, Raggett was primed to meet Ronan Curtis’ inviting free-kick and felt he was about to restore the hosts’ two-goal advantage.

But the on-loan Norwich defender was upended by Rob Kiernan, with referee Lee Swabey immediately awarding a penalty.

Ellis Harrison stepped up to take the spot-kick and fired home his second goal of the game.

Having been a threat from set-pieces in previous games, crashing against the post against Gillingham and having an effort saved at Bristol Rovers, Raggett finally thought he’d hit the back of the net donning the star & crescent.

But he’s confident he’ll chip in with his share of goals this season.

Raggett said: ‘I was about to score – I was fuming with that!

‘I was in the middle of the goal, their man pulled my shirt and it was a blatant penalty.

‘The ref could see it but I was a bit annoyed because I wanted to get my first Pompey goal.

‘I was a bit annoyed but obviously Ellis stuck the penalty away so it was all good.

‘I’ve always chipped in with my fair share of goals but I think I’ll get a few this season.

‘I think I am a goal threat from set-pieces. Someone of my size, I’ve got to be a goal threat.

‘I like to chip in with a few goals and I think I’ll get some here.’