A total of 2,995 Pompey fans were in the away end at Charlton on Saturday

Nearly 3,000 Blues supporters made their way to south London to cheer on Danny Cowley’s side against Charlton – a terrific sight given last season’s lack of fans because of the pandemic.

Sign up to our Portsmouth FC newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

And while they were unable to inspire an away win on the pitch, with Pompey having to settle for a share of the spoils in front of a 16,278 crowd, those PO4 fans who showed up in force put in a magnificent performance of the pitch to do the club proud.