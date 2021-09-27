The incredible sights and sound of Portsmouth fans at Charlton revisited

There were some fantastic scenes and sounds emanating from the away end at The Valley on Saturday as the Pompey fans made their presence felt.

By Mark McMahon
Monday, 27th September 2021, 1:08 pm
A total of 2,995 Pompey fans were in the away end at Charlton on Saturday

Nearly 3,000 Blues supporters made their way to south London to cheer on Danny Cowley’s side against Charlton – a terrific sight given last season’s lack of fans because of the pandemic.

And while they were unable to inspire an away win on the pitch, with Pompey having to settle for a share of the spoils in front of a 16,278 crowd, those PO4 fans who showed up in force put in a magnificent performance of the pitch to do the club proud.

So much so that we thought we’d take a look back at some of our favourite scenes from the away end...

Pompey fans at Charlton

Monday, 27 September, 2021, 13:03

Danny Cowley shows his appreciation

Early start

What a noise!

Deafening chear!

The future is bright!

The view from the opposition end

Magic Marcus in front of the away end

Hands up if you’re having a good time!

Nice one, Ronan!

Standing room only

