The incredible sights and sound of Portsmouth fans at Charlton revisited
There were some fantastic scenes and sounds emanating from the away end at The Valley on Saturday as the Pompey fans made their presence felt.
Nearly 3,000 Blues supporters made their way to south London to cheer on Danny Cowley’s side against Charlton – a terrific sight given last season’s lack of fans because of the pandemic.
And while they were unable to inspire an away win on the pitch, with Pompey having to settle for a share of the spoils in front of a 16,278 crowd, those PO4 fans who showed up in force put in a magnificent performance of the pitch to do the club proud.
So much so that we thought we’d take a look back at some of our favourite scenes from the away end...
Pompey fans at Charlton
Last updated: Monday, 27 September, 2021, 13:03