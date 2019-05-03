Have your say

Rich Sharpe, from the Lancashire Telegraph, provides an Accrington insight ahead of their trip to Pompey.

There will be no pressure on Accrington as they head down to the south coast.

I think John Coleman would have liked Pompey to have something riding on it.

That could have added to the occasion a bit more.

READ MORE: Burgess highlights importance of sealing third-place League One finish

But with three wins from their past four matches, Accrington have moved clear from danger and are safe from relegation.

Sean McConville. Picture by Jan Kruger/Getty Images

Given how ridiculous the bottom half of the table is, they’re now 13th going into it.

They’ve really moved themselves away from what was looking a precarious position a few weeks ago.

It was really big for them to get the job done before the final day and to not need something heading to Fratton Park.

Although, it has been a difficult 2019.

Goals have been pretty hard to come by.

Their form at the Wham Stadium hasn’t been great – they were the division’s lowest scorers at home before Saturday.

But they put that right in pretty good style against Plymouth, winning 5-1.

The win against Doncaster was also a big one – it put them on the verge of safety.

They then secured it with that win against Plymouth last time out.

Saturday’s game is an occasion they will enjoy.

Earlier this season they went to Sunderland in a televised game on a Friday night and were 2-0 up before getting pegged back to 2-2.

The manager has talked in the past how much Accy relish games against these top teams.

Even next season there are going to be some big sides in the division.

They’ve still got pretty high ambitions.

Accy were well among the play-off places up until November.

But they just fell away a little bit.

Sean McConville can cause Pompey problems on the final day.

He got a hat-trick last week, which took him to 14 goals for the season.

To have weighed in with that number, from a wide position, is impressive.

It’s fair to say that without his goals they’d be well amongst the relegation places.

He’s been a real standout player for them.

And has had no problems taking the step up in level during his time at the club.