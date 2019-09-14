Have your say

Connor Southwell, sports writer at the Norwich Evening News, gives the lowdown on Norwich under-21s ahead of today’s Leasing.com Trophy fixture against Pompey at Fratton Park (12.30pm).

Norwich’s under-21s go into the game at Fratton Park on the back of a 2-1 defeat to Oxford United in the Leasing.com Trophy.

But, in fairness, they were missing three key players that night as it clashed with youth international fixtures.

And it’s that trio of players whom the Norwich first-team set-up view as perhaps ones who can make the step up to the senior ranks in the coming years.

Striker Adam Idah, who they've sort of attempted to integrate into the first-team squad this summer, is an Ireland under-21 player and is very highly-rated.

You also have Aidan Fitzpatrick. He's a winger who is part of the Scotland under-19 squad and played at Partick Thistle last year.

Norwich youngster Adam Idah Picture: Stephen Pond/Getty Images

He played a few first-team games for them and signed for Norwich over the summer.

Then there's Archie Mair – a goalkeeper who transferred from Aberdeen in the summer.

Without doubt, they're the three standout guys in the team and should be back to feature against Pompey at Fratton Park.

Others to look out for include Dan Adshead.

He was at Rochdale last year, and there's a nice story about him doing his homework on the coach to Wembley with Rochdale when he was about 16.

The under-21 set-up also has other guys who have played quite prominently in the EFL.

Defender Akin Famewo was highly-rated at Luton after coming through their ranks.

The centre-back went out on loan to Grimsby last season and played 10 games, before moving to Norwich for an undisclosed fee in January.

Gassan Ahadme is a Moroccan forward who they seem to rate quite highly.

He joined from Spanish amateur side Gimnastic de Manresa earlier this year and has struck up a good strike partnership with Idah.

They are definitely two to look out for together.

Then there's midfielder Tom Scully, who has been the captain and is a former Everton youngster.

It'll be interesting to see if there's any senior players on duty.

If there are, I'd imagine Michael McGovern - the Northern Ireland international goalkeeper – might get a run out.

- Joe Langsworthy