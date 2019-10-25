Pompey are one of a few League One clubs reportedly keeping a close eye on Cheltenham midfielder Ryan Broom.

The News caught up with Gloucestershire Live’s Cheltenham reporter, Jon Palmer, to get the lowdown on the 23-year-old who’s also apparently catching the eye of Burton and Peterborough.

Here’s what he had to say…

Ryan Broom is a player who has been on fire all season.

Manager Michael Duff started playing him at right-wing-back when he reverted to a 3-5-2 system last October.

The Welshman did well there and a good run of form saw him linked with a move to Burton in January.

But his performances began to tail off towards the back end of last season and he actually lost his place in the team to Sean Long, who returned from injury.

Long has continued at right-wing-back this term, yet Broom has flourished in a number-10 role just behind the two strikers.

It’s really brought the best out of him since Duff switched him to that role.

On-loan Hull man Max Sheaf actually started the season in that position before getting injured.

Now Broom has really made it his own since being handed the role.

He’s netted six times already this term and was Cheltenham’s player of the month for September.

That fine form has continued in October as well.

There are a number of qualities the 23-year-old possesses, such as being a good finisher.

But the best attribute he has is his energy.

It’s almost like having three strikers and three central midfielders when the Welshman plays in that role just behind the striker.

The only club that were reported to be interested last season were Burton, but now Peterborough and Pompey are keeping tabs on him.

Posh manager Darren Ferguson was in the stands as Cheltenham were 3-0 winners over Macclesfield at Whaddon Road on Tuesday, most probably taking a look at Broom as well as other players.

There is interest, but the most important thing for the Robins was the fact they tied him down to a two-year deal in the summer.

Given the fact he signed that contract extension and he’s still not turned 24, it means a fee of at least £250,000 will be required to tempt the club into selling.

Cheltenham remain realistic, understanding if bigger League One clubs come in they’re not going to be able to prevent players from moving on.

But Duff has stressed to Broom not to let any speculation have an impact on his form.

When Burton came in last season, his performances seemed to tail off a bit in the second half of the campaign.

This time around, Broom has been told to keep his head down and prove he can produce the goods week-in, week-out.

He’s a level-headed lad and I think he will have learnt from last season.

If you can excel is League Two, which Broom has done so far this term, there’s no reason he would not comfortably make the step up a division.

Surrounded by better players, he’s likely to excel.

There’s no reason why, should he start performing at a high level in League One, he could not then put himself in Ryan Giggs’ thinking as well.

Being a Welsh lad who still lives just outside Newport, there is potential for him to earn international honours during his career.