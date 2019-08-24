John Kelly, editor of newsatden.co.uk, gives the lowdown on Pompey triallist James Meredith...

Meredith joined from Bradford in summer 2017 after Millwall beat the Bantams in the League One play-off final weeks earlier.

The left-back went straight into the team during his first season and played all 46 league games.

Meredith was really consistent. He is a very good defender, very committed and very aggressive.

It was his first season in the Championship after a few years in the lower leagues and it seemed like he was really grasping his opportunity and making up for lost time.

Nearly every player was competing to a high standard for Millwall that campaign when they just missed out on the play-offs. Once they got on a run, they were flying.

Meredith signed a long-term contract last summer because he was unbelievably consistent and was rarely beaten by the opposition winger.

He is first and foremost a defender. He's not the most natural of attackers and not superb on the ball.

However, you know you'll have a solid defender on that side.

He's not lightening quick but relies on his aggression and reading of the game.

Last summer, Millwall also signed Murray Wallace from Scunthorpe.

Meredith started off first choice but Wallace eventually came into the side around January time.

He did well and got the winner against Everton in the FA Cup.

Wallace was reliable, Neil Harris really likes him because he works his socks off and Meredith fell out of favour.

Shane Ferguson was second choice, so Meredith was pushed down to third choice at one stage but then got back into the fray when Wallace got injured around March time.

Obviously, he then didn't have a future at the Den.

Meredith wasn't there at all over pre-season. There was speculation around him and fans were wondering where he was.

It'd obviously been decided he was leaving and it was just a matter of agreeing a deal with him and his representatives.

All that probably went on over the summer and they finally agreed in July. Millwall said they were going to make an official announcement and it was a mutual termination of his contract.

If Pompey do sign Meredith, they'll be getting an aggressive defender who should do well at League One level.