Liam Hoden, from the Doncaster Free Press, gives the lowdown on Pompey signing John Marquis

John Marquis has been top goalscorer every season he’s been at Doncaster.

He’s powerful, strong, direct and good in the air.

He netted 26 times in League Two when they were promoted, 15 last term in League One then kicked on with 26 last season.

Marquis has just got better and better, although despite his goals I don’t think anyone would call him a natural finisher.

He does miss a fair few chances and could have even more goals, but everyone striker does miss opportunities.

When he first signed, it wasn’t the most-catching name but he just hit the ground running.

All he ever said is he wanted somewhere to get an opportunity of a run of games and he backed that up.

Marquis’ main attribute other than his goals is his work-rate.

He will run his socks off from start to finish, chase balls down and drop deeper to go looking for the ball.

His commitment is phenomenal and his running stats were near the top, if not top at Doncaster last season – certainly they were the campaign previously.

That’s a big part of his game. He will give you everything.

Marquis can have periods where he’ll not score for six or seven games but will then score in bunches.

Even when he’s not netting, though, he’ll contribute with his work-rate, make space for others and cause problems.

Marquis has been expected to leave since January but stayed because Rovers had a really good chance of promotion.

They managed to get him to stick with them before talking again in the summer.

He could have gone to Sunderland in January but opted to stay with Donny.

There’s been a resignation he’ll go but most would have expected him to moving to the Championship.

Even if Rovers had been promoted, many thought he’d go to another Championship club but he’s developed a really strong desire to move back down south as his wife is expecting their second child.

Going to Portsmouth is a top-end League One side that’ll be in the second tier sooner rather than later.

I know there’ll be times his body language frustrates some people.

He’s got a reputation among some fans that he doesn’t care -

That’s rubbish but he can carry the world on his shoulder, moaning at team-mates if he doesn’t get picked out with a pass or a cross.

That frustrates people but it’s just his commitment. He's so determined and focused and it’s a great signing for Portsmouth.