Josh Murray, from the Burton Mail, gives the lowdown on the Brewers’ season to date.

Nigel Clough will be pretty pleased with how things are going so far this campaign.

Burton are six games unbeaten, have only lost twice all season – and picked up four clean sheets in their past five games.

Things are starting to click and the focus for the start of the season was having a good start. They’re unbeaten on the road, defeating Gillingham and Oxford, and all in all they’ll be quite pleased.

They began slowly last term after being relegated from the Championship and then were always playing catch up.

The one thing you might say is Burton have struggled for goals a little bit. They drew 0-0 with Coventry on Saturday but it was one of the most entertaining goalless draws you’ll see this season and both defences dominated in the end.

Marcus Harness celebrates scoring at Sunderland. Picture: Malcolm Mackenzie

The aim is finishing in the play-offs. Manager Nigel Clough said the three games against Coventry, Pompey and Tranmere will be a good yardstick for where they’re at.

The Brewers want to be in the top six by the end of that period, although once you’re up there then you've got to sustain it.

Business went quite well over the summer. They’ll be pleased they did all their recruitment before the campaign started because it’s given the new players time to gel.

All of the signings have made an early impact. Nathan Broadhead, who's on loan from Everton, scored two goals on his debut.

Burton lost Jamie Allen to Coventry and obviously Marcus Harness joined Pompey. That was the one that hit fans the hardest as he was seen as a big part of Burton’s attack.

Liam Boyce, Scott Fraser and Stephen Quinn are key to how they play now, though.

The one thing that’s a worry is Burton haven’t got the biggest of squads.

Before the international break, they had quite a few players injured and it could be quite difficult if it happens again.

However, on their day the Brewers have the quality to beat anyone in the division.