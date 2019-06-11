Peterborough Telegraph sports reporter Alan Swann delivers his verdict on Posh striker and Pompey target Matt Godden...

Peterborough have just signed Mo Eisa for a club-record £1m from Bristol City, with chairman Darragh MacAnthony talking how he and Ivan Toney can be the best strikeforce in League One.

Taking that into account, Matt Godden is going to be a back-up next season. I feel they would sell him – if they can get enough.

In fairness, last year was Godden’s first at League One level, other than as a youngster at Scunthorpe, and he ended up with 18 goals.

Recruited from Stevenage for £425,000 in the summer of 2018, he didn’t do too badly, even scoring a minute into his debut against Bristol Rovers.

He carried on scoring in the first half of the season, registering 14 by Christmas – but netted just four times afterwards.

Pompey target Matt Godden (facing camera) celebrates a Peterborough goal against Bristol Rovers. (Picture: Joe Dent/JMP)

Godden lost his way a bit, was singled out for criticism by former boss Steve Evans, which he has hinted affected him a bit, and then didn't end the campaign too badly.

He’s a good finisher, not the biggest, although has a big spring so isn’t bad in the air, but his biggest problem is a lack of pace.

The lad isn’t quick and never at any stage formed a good partnership with Toney, who also doesn’t have pace. They ended up playing one or the other most of the time.

It was a Peterborough team which challenged for the top during the opening third of the season before falling away a bit, with Godden also following a similar pattern.

Evans was fairly rigid in a 4-4-2 for the first half of the season, with Godden partnering Jason Cummings, and they were dynamite early on.

Darren Ferguson came in and tried to change to a midfield diamond, which didn’t work, before going to a 4-2-3-1.

That was trying to get our gifted midfielders – Siriki Dembele, Marcus Maddison and Lee Tomlin – on the pitch at the same time.

Godden was the one up top on occasions, but it didn’t really work.

Peterborough did pick up towards the season’s end, but it wasn’t a lot to do with Godden.