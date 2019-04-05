Have your say

Pompey were linked with a move for defender Ryan Pryce earlier this week.

Here Cardiff correspondent Dominic Booth, from Wales Online, gives his views on the 21-year-old.

Ryan Pryce is an attacking, adventurous right-back comfortable on the ball and has the energy to get up and down the flank.

And at 21 is a player who can still improve, although he probably needs more competitive minutes under his belt.

Having arrived from Welsh Premier League side The New Saints last summer, Pryce has had to settle for a place in the under-23s.

Cardiff are well stocked at right-back so a first-team chance has not arrived for him this season.

Ryan Pryce

He shone during his time with TNS and has done well when playing for the Bluesbirds’ under-23s.

Making the step into the Football League would be uncharted territory for the defender, but he is ready to test himself with that kind of step-up in quality.

Pryce’s contract runs out this summer and Cardiff tend to move players on around his age who are not threatening to break into the first team.

The full-back fits into that category and a move will probably be best for all concerned.

It’s hard to know how he could fare in the Football League being untested at that level.

But the ability is certainly there and he has the potential to improve.

Admittedly, under-23s football is not the most competitive level.

Yet he has adapted well after playing men's football in the Welsh Premier League.

That’s probably why he would ready to play in the EFL.

I’d have thought Championship level would be a big leap for Pryce given where he is currently.

But you never know.

The chance could come for him anywhere in the Football League.