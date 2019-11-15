It’s been a start to the season Pompey fans have largely been disappointed with.

That’s a sentiment reflected by boss Kenny Jackett and his troops, with the Blues sitting 13th in the League One table before yesterday’s round of fixtures.

After suffering play-off semi-final defeat to Sunderland last campaign, another promotion push was undoubtedly expected over the summer.

Factor in the calibre of players that were recruited – such as big-money buys John Marquis, Marcus Harness and Ellis Harrison – it’s understandable why sections of the Fratton faithful have been underwhelmed during the opening third of the season.

Yet there are still 31 games remaining for Pompey to thrust themselves into the mix.

And Jackett pinpointed how Wolves went on a barnstorming run during his record-breaking campaign in charge, which the Blues can take inspiration from.

Pompey boss Kenny Jackett. Picture: Joe Pepler

In the 2013-14 season, the former Watford player was tasked with getting the Molineux side back into the Championship after suffering back-to-back relegations.

It was a mission Jackett emphatically accomplished, with Wolves being crowned champions after amassing 103 points and finishing nine clear of second-placed Brentford.

However, it wasn’t like Wanderers romped clear of their rivals from the outset.

At Christmas, they sat outside the top two, before building a head of steam following the turn of the year.

Kenny Jackett lifts League One trophy after leading Wolves to glory. Picture: Scott Heavey/Getty Images

It’s the sort of run that is now required from Pompey if they’re to enjoy a Championship return.

And Jackett feels his side are capable of it.

The boss said: ‘I do think it is a good division. There are a lot of good teams in it and a lot of good players that are getting pushed down to League One that can’t get into the Championship.

‘There are some good sides around the country that we are playing. For us, we want to be competing at the top end of the division.

‘Sometimes it’s easier said than done but that is our aim and we have to work hard to try to achieve that.

‘Sometimes by the end you forget what happened along the way.

‘When I was in charge of Wolves we got a record number of points – but we were third at Christmas so it wasn’t always that way.

‘You’d think we wiped the floor with it but we didn’t. We were third for the first six months and that wasn’t a bad position at all.

‘We ended up getting more points than any team ever has done so you never know by the end of the season what type of run you can put together.

‘In an ideal world, we'd rather be further up the table after a third of the season, there’s no doubt about that.

‘But if we get our game right, it is still there for us. We hope to be that team and will do everything to identify the key aspects that can get us there.’

Before yesterday’s games, Pompey sat five points outside the play-off places.

What’s more, there’s no side running away with the division.

Jackett feels the third tier still remains open for a side that puts a string of positive results together.

He added: ‘It does look open and for us as well. Similarly, you've got to show the form and look like doing it.

‘We have raised the bar slightly and I do think we can see that we can breakthrough.

‘That is important and I think an accurate assessment because there is plenty of the season to go.

‘All that matters now is going forward. That is all that matters.

‘This is the type of club that you can get momentum at and we are the ones that have to make that happen.’