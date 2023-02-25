The issues that have Portsmouth fans talking following news of starting XI to face Cheltenham

That number in the treatment table could possibly rise to six, with Reeco Hackett not even in the squad for the match and no word at present on why he’s not included.

Nevertheless, with Mousinho making two changes to the side that draw 0-0 with Lincoln last week, there’s still plenty to debate about.

Here’s proof of that as Pompey fans on Twitter discuss today’s starting line-up.

@W - ISEASS999: I dislike assuming things. But.....is Reeco injured "again"?

@Hutchy657: No Raggett and Jacobs for me.

@pfcalfie_: where’s Reeco?

Reeco Hackett is not in the Pompey squad for today's game against Cheltenham.

@PompeyG90: Calling it now Tunnicfliffe and Morrell can’t play in a 2.

@LeeCrowhurst: What does Raggett need to do to get dropped?

@furniss_alex: Nice. Unsure on Jacobs atm tho.

@Joshua60185692: looking good #pompey.

@GavinJones_14: I rate this massively!!!! 4-2-3-1 with crackers finally playing in the number 10 role.

@Up_In_Lights13: Drop Dale and start Lane. Dale needs a rest.